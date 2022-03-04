Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has charged troops of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to go all out against terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals disturbing the peace of the country.

He also charged them to increase and sustain the firepower and destroy all known strongholds, hideouts and logistics bases of the criminals and render them incapable of carrying out attacks on innocent citizens.

He gave the charge when he met with branch heads, air officers commanding and other senior officers at the NAF headquarters, Abuja.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The meeting took stock of efforts and gains so far in NAF’s counterterrorism and counterinsurgency efforts and recommended the need for increased and sustained firepower to completely decimate the capabilities of all armed groups in the country.

Amao expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far, especially in eliminating key terrorists in the North East and North West, as well as destroying their hideouts.

He thereafter charged NAF personnel engaged in ongoing joint operations to go after those against Nigeria’s peace and progress “while ensuring that there is no hiding place for all terrorists and insurgents.”

He promised to meet the operational requirements of NAF units involved in joint operations to minimize threats posed by terrorists, insurgents and other criminals.

He charged heads of operational units to continually ensure the provision of close air support to Nigerian Army troops and other security agencies, while sustaining the momentum until all terrorists are smoked out and neutralised: “We mustn’t relent until peace is restored to all affected areas.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“Immense efforts have been made in the areas of purposeful training and capacity building as well as enhancement of welfare for both serving and retired personnel, particularly in the provision of medical and healthcare services.”

He urged troops to remain apolitical, especially now that political activities are gaining steam. He equally advised them to ensure they fulfil NAF’s constitutional role of aid to civil authority, should the NAF be called upon to assist in the airlift of election materials to various parts of Nigeria.

The meeting also took note of the challenges facing operational units and measures to ameliorate their effects on operations.

Navy chief lauds development of polo game

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, has lauded the development of polo game in Nigeria, stating that the game would help navy officers build camaraderie capable of strengthening the nation’s defence.

Admiral Gambo made the remarks at the maiden Chief of Naval Staff Cup at the Lagos Polo Club, Ikoyi, Lagos.

“The competition is another unique opportunity given to the navy to further contribute to the growth and development of the equestrian sport in Nigeria. I am delighted to be here today. I appreciate the president of the club for the honour done on me while also acknowledging the support of other naval staff.

“It is on good authority that the British naval officers introduced the game of polo to Nigeria on the turf of the Lagos Polo Club. So, the Lagos Polo Club and the navy family have come a long way and the relationship will only get better. I am happy to state that the Nigerian Navy remains committed and will continue to nurture the relationship with Lagos Polo Club for our mutual benefits. I have no doubt that the entire Nigerian Navy sport family will continue to cherish this moment,” he said.

The CNS added that it was in 2021 that the Nigerian Navy was introduced to the game of polo by the Nigerian Army’s 21 Guards Brigade Polo Club: “Since then, the service has not relented and, early this year, the Nigerian Navy polo team competed in the Port Harcourt polo tournament and won its first trophy.”

Illegal bunkering: GOC seeks PAP’s intervention to end menace

General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Major General Oluyede, has solicited the support of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) to end illegal oil bunkering in the Niger Delta region. He made the call when he received the interim administrator of the agency, Colonel Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), in Port Harcourt, Rivers State: “Some of the perpetrators are ex-agitators who are ignorant of the harm they are doing to the region’s environment.”

He said the Nigerian Army was ready to partner with the agency and other relevant institutions of government to end the environmental menace, commending Dikio for making PAP a successful platform to sustain peace in the region.

Dikio promised to intensify awareness on the ills of illegal oil bunkering: “We are creating more awareness on the issue. Recently, some of our delegates, ex-agitators, held a sensitisation workshop here in Port Harcourt, as part of our efforts to end illegal oil bunkering. Let me state that anyone involved in ‘kpofire’ is like a murderer. They have made the atmosphere in and around Port Harcourt a health hazard. That is how bad it is. Rather than engage in ‘kpofire’ business, which endangers the health of the people in the region and in addition destroys our environment and ecosystem, it is better to go into palm oil production.

“That is a very lucrative business. A ton of palm oil currently above $5,000, which is a lot more than a ton of crude oil can fetch.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Nigeria, Egypt partner in special anti-terrorism training

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has said the Nigerian armed forces would continue to partner with the Egyptian armed forces for the training of its special forces, medical personnel, air defence system capabilities and engineering, among others.

He spoke at the second conference on military cooperation between the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the Armed Forces of Egypt, Defence Headquarters, Abuja. Assistant Minister of Defence of Egypt, Major General Mohammed El Dein Hassan, led the delegation.

The CDS noted that the Egyptian military has vast experience in the fight against terrorists in the Sinai and the Magreb Region: “The Defence Headquarters is looking forward to more training opportunities with Egypt in the areas of equipment maintenance, counter improvised explosive device, maintenance and border security among other areas of interest.”

Represented by Chief of Defence, Policy and Plans, Air Vice Marshal Ayo Jolasimi, Irabor said: “Four of the items, which involved training and collaboration, were to take place in Egypt, while three items were to take place in Nigeria.

“Among the four are the training for special forces, air defence operations, collaboration towards making the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria archieve its mandate, and military museums.

“So far, we expect further collaborations in other areas like medical, counter IEDs, equipment maintenance, border security and engineering support services.

“And as the talks progress, any other issue relevant shall be put on the table, including intelligence training.”

Buratai inaugurates Army operations centre

Former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has inaugurated the Nigerian Army Operations Centre, Abuja. The centre is located at Army Headquarters.

Chief of Operations, Major General Akinjobi, said the centre was established to have an appropriate facility that could provide the army headquarters with real-time situational awareness on all operational activities across theatres where troops are deployed.

He said, “The centre is one of the numerous legacy and enduring projects initiated by Gen. Buratai. On assumption of the office, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, aptly prioritised the completion of the project.

“The centre was in realisation of the growing importance of technology to military operations and the need to adequately leverage the same to improve the operational picture of army headquarters, vis a vis ongoing operations. In this stead, further improvements were made to the facilities being installed and the main hall was appropriately remodelled for optimal display, interactions and utilisation.

“The centre has state-of-the-art facilities that enable it to serve the threefold function of a command centre, a situation room and an operations briefing facility.

“It affords the army headquarters the enhanced reach and ability to quickly intervene, direct and influence ongoing operations. From the centre, the army headquarters would have a common operational picture with commanders in the field.

“More importantly, the facility is scalable and can, therefore, accommodate further add-ons as the Nigerian Army continues to embrace the technologies of the times, with a view to better performing its constitutional roles, in line with the COAS’s vision of ‘A Professional Nigerian Army Ready to Accomplish Assigned Missions Within a Joint Environment in Defence of Nigeria.’

“In this light, live feeds from drones and other information technology equipment can be viewed from the centre. Equally, the facility has the capability to interface with related assets of the other services for optimal joint operations.

“Furthermore, the Nigerian Army Operations Centre is equipped with adequately resourced work stations for dedicated desk officers for all current and future operations.

“These desk officers would be expected to string together occurrences in each theatre, in order to develop an overarching picture of the generalised operating environment for needed army headquarters’ directives.

“In addition, the centre has the needed support offices, including one for the Chief of Army Staff, in the event of emergencies requiring his prolonged stay at the operations centre.

“The centre is, thus, well suited to ensure that army headquarters has close to the same operational picture as the formations with a view to providing greater guidance for the army’s operational activities.

“It is, therefore, gratifying to state that the facility being commissioned today prepares the Nigerian Army for the future.”

Buratai, is Nigeria’s Ambassador to Benin Republic, said the operations centre would go a long way to boost army operations and improve the operational standards of troops.