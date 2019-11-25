Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Personal Assistant on Social Media to the President, Lauretta Onochie, has told the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace Airline, Allen Onyema, to stop “tales by moonlight” and respond to the $20 million fraud allegation levelled against him by the United States government.

Onochie through her verified Twitter handle

@laurestar, said Nigerians were not keen on tales by moonlight, advising him to return to America and face his accusers.

He also urged the American government to help Nigeria by beaming it’s searchlight on Niger Delta Amnesty Programme, where Onyeama was also “heavily” involved.

The Air Peace boss has said he has never laundered money in his entire life.

But Onochie tweeted: “I do not understand what Pres. @MBuhari has to do with Mr. Onyema of Airpeace being indicted and charged in the USA.

“According to our Attorney General, the Fed. Govt. has not even been informed of the situation.

“American laws go after those who BREAK them. What a man sows…

“How much has Nigeria invested in the Niger Delta Amnesty Programme, NDDC & 13% derivation funds? All, mostly in a black hole.

“Do we know the extent of poverty, ignorance & disease in the Niger Delta?

“Please let America too help us see how Niger Delta underdeveloped Niger Delta

“Those of us from the Niger Delta who are the direct beneficiaries of the sufferings that emanated from the looting of our wealth, will tackle them.

“It’s our war that is being fought.

“Laws, Nigerian or American, go after those who break them so we must mind our business. QED!

“We are smarter now than ever before. Gradually, the scales of tribalism, religious affinity and political loyalty, are falling off our eyes and being replaced by Nigerianism.

“Nigerians are not keen on tales by the moonlight.

“Let him Return to America and face his accusers!”