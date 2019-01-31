President Donald Trump yesterday called top United States intelligence chiefs “extremely passive and naive” on Iran and dismissed their assessments of the threat posed by North Korea a day after they contradicted his views during congressional testimony.

“The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran. They are wrong!” Trump said in a Twitter post. Trump cited Iranian rocket launches and said that Tehran was “coming very close to the edge.” “Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!” Trump said.

Lawmakers including the Senate Intelligence Committee’s top Democrat condemned the Republican president’s criticism of the U.S. intelligence leaders. “The President has a dangerous habit of undermining the intelligence community to fit his alternate reality. People risk their lives for the intelligence he just tosses aside on Twitter,” Senator Mark Warner wrote on Twitter.