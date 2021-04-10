By Vivian Onyebukwa

Incorporating rainbow into your wardrobe can add colour to your look.

This fashion is available in a variant of ways – from shirtdresses to jump suits, to jackets, tops, and even cardigan.

Rainbow accessories also have a way of adding a lively vibe to your outfit.

Try pairing the colourful pattern with other vibrant hue pieces like bold red bag, or bright yellow heels.

Or, style your rainbow print with white sharp accessories to make it pop.

Quite versatile, it can be worn anywhere, any time.

Rainbow colours fashion is chic, sophisticated, and can be worn by both young and old.

Photos: Google