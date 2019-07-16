First Bank of Nigeria Limited has introduced the Visa Multi Currency Card, an all-in-one card and first of its kind to be offered by any financial institution in Nigeria. The card can be linked to all of four currencies namely naira, dollar, euro and pound sterling accounts.

With the Visa Multi-Currency Card, First Bank customers within and outside Nigeria can now enjoy the luxury of having their local and foreign denominated accounts in any currency, linked to a single Debit card. The Visa Multi-Currency Card is designed to ease the daily cashless transactional needs of customers regardless of where they are across the world.

Among the many benefits of the Visa Multi-Currency Card are Point of Sale and Online purchases, access to and use of ATMs worldwide. There is no cash collateral requirement prior to its issuance.

Speaking on the card launch, Mr. Chuma Ezirim, Group Executive, e-Business & Retail Product, said “First Bank takes pride in pioneering the Visa Multi-Currency Card in the country, as we remain committed to providing products and services that are designed to ensure the banking convenience of our customers regardless of their location.”