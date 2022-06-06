Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has asked Nigerians to quickly proceed to hospitals housing victims of Owo Catholic church attack for the purpose of donating blood and other helps needed to resuscitate the injured.

The Association also directed doctors in Ondo State and the environs to mobilize themselves to participate in the treatment of the injured.

Its President, Dr. Uche Ojinmah, in a statement, condemned the inhuman and barbaric.

He said: “We received with sadness the news of the wanton killing of innocent Nigerians and abduction of some citizens at Owo in Ondo State by yet to be identified gunmen.”

The Association called for quick intervention by the Federal and State Governments and security agencies to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians in every part of this nation.

