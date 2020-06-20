Vivian Onyebukwa

Gone are the days when flats are considered as the option for only the pregnant and aged women. Not at all, these days! They have become strong fashion statements and a must-have in every woman’s wardrobe.

There are days when heels aren’t the option; flats can equally give you a chic and stylish look.

Whether ballet flats, sneakers, flat sandals, loafers or oxford, they look great with feminine items such as skirts, dresses, or pants. They are gorgeous, comfortable and very practical.