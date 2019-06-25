“One down, six more to go”, that was the immediate reaction of the Marketing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Emmanuel Oriakhi, the brewers of Star Lager beer, the official partner of the Super Eagles and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the moment Nigeria recorded a hard-won victory over Burundi who put up stiff resistance in the opening Group B match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles who are returning to the continental showpiece after missing back-to-back editions secured all three points against the hard-fighting Burundi national team on Saturday courtesy of a well-taken goal scored by Odion Ighalo.

While commending the Eagles for not letting down their numerous fans across the world with their winning start at the Continental show piece, the Marketing Director for Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Emmanuel Oriakhi has urged the team to take the matches one after the other and that winning the championship next month should be the ultimate goal.

“We should break new ground by winning for the fourth time”, he said, saying that Star Lager beer is solidly behind the Super Eagles.