Paul Erewuba

Former British Light Heavyweight champion, Apostle Peter Oboh, has adviced IBF and WBA Heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua to challenge world rated boxers, if he wishes to go far in his profession.

Oboh, who is also a former Commonwealth Light Heavyweight, Continental Light Heavyweight and Nigeria’s Commonwealth number one contender, said if Joshua continues to fight boxers who are not in his league, he could end up not having the real deal.

He said Joshua made a huge mistake when he turned down more than £60m for two fights with Deontay Wilder last year.

“The boxing world now believes in Wilder than Joshua because Wilder has fought Fury, and he is now considered to have been tested.

When Joshua beat Klisko, Klisko was above his peak, so also was when Fury beat Klisko. When Wilder fought Fury, that was the real test, and the boxing world has now approved of Wilder/Fury fight.

“ I believe that Joshua is the best Heavyweight boxer now, he has Olympic gold medal to go with it, but my worry is if does not stand his ground as the best and take on the best boxers, he could end up like a one time British Heavyweight, Harrison, that won an Olympic gold in the heavyweight category, won the best boxer in the Olympic, won millions of Dollars deal with the BBC, and never got anywhere in boxing because he was busy fighting unrated boxers who was not in his league and with time he suffered diminishing returns.

“And I don’t see his fight with Wilder materialising, unless his camp is ready to do serious negotiation that will cost lots of money.”