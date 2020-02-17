Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A group under the auspices of All Progressives Congress (APC) Youths Stakeholders’ Forum, on Monday grounded activities at the headquarters of the ruling party, demanding immediate resignation of the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomole.

Displaying placards with various inscriptions like ‘Oshiomole Must Go’, ‘Oshiomhole is the problem of APC’, ‘Oshiomhole must go before he kills APC,’ among others, the protesters stormed the headquarters in the early hours of Monday, chanting anti-Oshiomole songs and disrupting vehicular and human traffic.

The protesters maintained that Oshiomhole’s continued stay in office was not only a curse and but would also bring misfortune to the party, adding that his action had decimated the number of the states controlled by APC from 24 to 18.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Genesis Johnson said they were disappointed with the leadership style of the party leadership.

He accused Oshiomhole of impunity particularly over the nullification of the party’s governor and deputy governor-elect by the Supreme Court in Bayelsa State.

He argued that his impunity had caused the party a major lost in states like Zamfara, Bayelsa and Rivers states

“Look at what happened in Bayelsa State, it was caused by Oshiomhole and we say enough is enough. We want him to pack his load and leave that office. He is not the only Nigerian that can manage that office.

“Since he came into this office, he has been creating problems for this party. We will suffer to win an election and at the end of the day, the opposition will go to court and collect the state.

“We are not happy with his conduct and we the party faithful are asking him to go; we put him there. Bringing Oshiomhole is like bringing a curse to the party,” he stated.

The protesters vowed to sustain the protest with the view to seeing that the national chairman gave way for the party to move forward.