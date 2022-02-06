Introduction

God’s programme evolves in stages. The era of Moses has come to an end. Joshua must now take the stage. For him to succeed like Moses did, he needs specific information, instructions and strategies. We need the same today. I therefore charge you brethren to go out and win. Joshua 1:2-9

Winning information

No more Moses to depend upon, so stand up to act. v. 2a

You are called to a definite assignment. v. 2b

If you can go until your feet reaches “there”, you have it. v. 3. But if you don’t… Deut. 1:6-8.

God has apportioned for you a very large territory and as you obey Him, you will see the map. v. 4.

You are already a winner for all times. v. 5.

Winning instructions

Be strong, of a good courage. v. 6

Be strong, of a good courage. v. 7

Be strong, of a good courage. v. 9

Read, meditate and observe to do what is in God’s word. v. 8

Winning strategies

Take this opportunity as a divine call to service – John 4:34

“Jesus saith unto them, My meat is to do the will of him that sent me, and to finish his work.”

See this appointment as an opportunity to fulfill God’s mandate for your life and therefore work at it with all zeal and determination – John 9:4

“I must work the works of him that sent me, while it is day: the night cometh, when no man can work. As long as I am in the world, I am the light of the world.” Jn. 9:4,5

Depend on God and refuse to accept a defeat – if you encounter a short-coming, rise again, and press forward – Romans 8:31, 35-39.

Romans 8:31 “What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us?”

Hebrews 13:5-6 “Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee. So that we may boldly say, The Lord is my helper, and I will not fear what man shall do unto me.”

Ceaselessly make prayer and the Word your first and principle priority – Acts 6:4.

“But we will give ourselves continually to prayer, and to the ministry of the word.”

Take heed to yourself and the flock – Acts 20:28; Proverbs 27:23

Acts 20:28 “Take heed therefore unto yourselves, and to all the flock, over the which the Holy Ghost hath made you overseers, to feed the church of God, which he hath purchased with his own blood.”

Proverbs 27:23 “Be thou diligent to know the state of thy flocks, and look well to thy herds.”

Be focused and fight distraction; they are many – 1 Timothy 6:10.

1 Timothy 6:10-12 “For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows. But thou, O man of God, flee these things; and follow after righteousness, godliness, faith, love, patience, meekness. Fight the good fight of faith, lay hold on eternal life, whereunto thou art also called, and hast professed a good profession before many witnesses.”

Fight discouragement

– From work, from personal and other’s evaluation.

– From national, state and political events.

Be careful not to puff off – sign of a novice – 1 Timothy 3:6

1 Timothy 3:6 “Not a novice, lest being lifted up with pride he fall into the condemnation of the devil.”

Rule your family well – 1 Timothy 3:4,5

1 Timothy 3:4-5 “One that ruleth well his own house, having his children in subjection with all gravity; (For if a man know not how to rule his own house, how shall he take care of the church of God?)”

Challenges may come; they always come – 2 Corinthians 6:3-10.

“Giving no offence in any thing, that the ministry be not blamed: But in all things approving ourselves as the ministers of God, in much patience, in afflictions, in necessities, in distresses, In stripes, in imprisonments, in tumults, in labours, in watchings, in fastings; By pureness, by knowledge, by longsuffering, by kindness, by the Holy Ghost, by love unfeigned, By the word of truth, by the power of God, by the armour of righteousness on the right hand and on the left, By honour and dishonour, by evil report and good report: as deceivers, and yet true; As unknown, and yet well known; as dying, and, behold, we live; as chastened, and not killed; As sorrowful, yet alway rejoicing; as poor, yet making many rich; as having nothing, and yet possessing all things.”

Conclusion

Christianity is the only faith that guarantees you victory even before you step into battle. Jesus Christ, the captain of our salvation, the author and finisher of our faith has assured us victory at all times in the battle field. We need not to fear the enemy because Jesus Christ, the mighty One in battle has gone ahead of us.

A Call to take a Decision

Beloved, have you entered into personal relationship with Jesus Christ by accepting Him as your Lord and Saviour? If you have not, you need to do so without delay. Inviting and accepting Jesus Christ into your life is the beginning of a glorious and eternally rewarding relationship with God, your Creator. It is a decision you can never regret as you walk with Him faithfully and consistently for the rest of your life. Surrender your life to Jesus Christ today by acknowledging that you are a sinner. God sent Jesus Christ to die for you and as you confess your sins to Him, He will forgive you so that you will not have to be punished for the same. Ask Jesus Christ to cleanse our with His precious blood, deliver you from sin and Satan and empower you by the Holy Spirit to henceforth live above sin and live totally for God from now on. You can write and share your testimony via [email protected]