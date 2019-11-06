Go Round FC will play friendly games against Bayelsa United and J. Atete FC as they finalise preparations for the Nigeria National League that begins on November 23

On Tuesday morning at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenegoa, the team was forced to a draw, 1-1 by Bayelsa United who needed a late penalty to draw level.

In the two-legged friendly encounter, Go Round FC will take on Bayelsa United at the Krisdera Hotel Stadium in Omoku on Saturday, November 10, 2019.

After the encounters against Bayelsa United, two more games are also on the cards against J. Atete FC.

On Wednesday, November 13, both sides will clash in Warri with the return leg coming on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

This will be the club’s last pre-season friendly game before they depart to Ibadan for their season opener against Shooting Stars Sports Club.

“The friendly matches were carefully picked because we needed an opposition that would be strong enough for us in our NNL campaign,” General Manager of the side, Soni Uboh said.

“These two clubs are top clubs in the division and fortunately, they are not in our group so they will prove a good test for us as we round up our preparations for the League that starts in two weeks,” Uboh said.

Go Round FC were relegated from the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL last season after just their second season in the top flight.

After the drop, head coach, Willy Udube left to join Abia Warriors while the club confirmed Justin Smart as its substantive head coach.