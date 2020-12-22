By Emma Njoku

Veteran defender and long throw specialist, Chile Azu and Otega Akaba top the list of 25 players who will wear the colours of Go Round FC in the coming football season.

Aside the duo, 14 other players who were with the team last season were retained for the new season. They include Uchenna Ezeala, Onyedikachi Ugwu, Chizoba Uwandu, Tobi Ishola, Obilor Valentine and Oyetoro Elijah.

Others are Chukwuladi Ekene, Akinwale Ogunjobi, George Vincent, Chidi Eke and Gift Nwokeke. Completing the list of returning players are Emmanuel Anibo, Chinedu Eche and Arthur Nwaonumah.

Nine newly acquired players make up the squad list of 25 for the new season’s campaign.

Meanwhile, General Manager of the club, Soni Uboh, has assured the founder/ financier of the club, Felix Obuah, that the club will return to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) at the end of the season.

“We have prepared well by retaining the right players while we brought in the best available to compliment them. So, I believe we can make a push for it and achieve it,” Uboh said.