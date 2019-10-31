The management of Go Round FC has raised the alarm over what the club termed sharp practices surrounding one of its players.

Godwin Dede, a goalkeeper with Go Round FC joined from Delta Force on a free transfer and signed a three-year contract with the team in January 2019, but as soon as the season ended in April, he decided to pitch tent with Sunshine Stars.

From Sunshine, he moved to Shooting Stars, who opened up negotiations with our club for his formal clearance and transfer.

After talks broke down, rather than return to us, his club, there were indications that the GM of Shooting Stars was about to use his contact at the league and federation to secure provisional clearance for him to play for them.

Godwin Dede is a Go Round FC player with 2 years left on his 3 year contract. He was not owed any salaries by Go Round FC until he left the team in the middle of May 2019 for Sunshine Stars and then Shooting when he could not reach an agreement with the Akure based side.