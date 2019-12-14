Fan Milk a subsidiary of Danone, has launched “Go Slo”, a premium ice-cream range in Nigeria.

“Go Slo” was unveiled at a tasting event held in Lagos and guests including food bloggers, celebrities and media were treated to a first taste of Go Slo’s variants.

According to the Marketing Manager, Kola Adeniyi, it is a premium ice cream brand made with Nigerians in mind and expertly crafted to provide a relaxing, and indulgent experience that adapts to customers’ daily needs and lifestyles.

In his words, “Go Slo” is also a constant reminder to Nigerians to take a break from the fast-paced, hustle and bustle living, which in the long term could affect health; and find time to savour the good things life has to offer. “We believe that life should be taken at a slow and steady pace, and with this we are urging Nigerians to find that balance”.

It features four decadent variants- Peanut Butter, Cookies & Cream, Salted Caramel, and Chocolate Almond. According to Adeniyi, this product range is made in Nigeria for Nigerians to excite varied taste buds.

Multimedia personality, Toke Makinwa, actor & fashion consultant Denola Grey, Timini Egbuson, Latasha Ngwube, Deyemi Okanlawon, amongst other guests were present at the launch/luxury private tasting event.