Giant of Africa with Masai Ujiri has unveiled the reconstructed Warriors Basketball Court located at Ilupeju, Lagos.

The event will have 25 boys and 25 girls on ground benefitting life playing and skills from a number of foreign coaches on ground from the Giants of Africa project.

Founder of the Giants of Africa and President of the Toronto’s Raptors, Masai Ujiri will be on hand with his crew for the unveiling which will be the fourth of its kind in Lagos State following the following of courts at Ijeshatedo Grammar School, Ilasamaja, Oworo court at Oworoshoki and Ilupeju Grammar, Ilupeju.

President of the Warriors Basketball Programme, Col. Sam Ahmedu (Rtd) and members of management as well as top dignitaries will be in attendance.

