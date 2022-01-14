Goal-Tile International, an idea and content development company, has launched a sports reality TV show, Stakers Championship, which will run from March 27 to May 28, 2022.

Speaking at the official lunching staged at Ibis Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, the Managing Director of Goal-Tile International, Dr. Olalekan Alao Michael, said the event was borne out of their desire to deepen the gains from sports betting generally and football betting, in particular, explaining further that the reality TV show would be highly engaging and entertaining.

“Stakers Championship will be a highly engaging, widely received and entertaining reality television show here in Nigeria.

“It is the only sports-themed 24hrs reality show available on the Nigerian television space for the entertainment of Nigerian sports enthusiasts.

“Stakers Championship is hinged on three factors mainly entertainment, anticipation and reward. The show will feature 32 contestants who compete for the title of Staker’s champion.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“To win, each contestant will pitch against the other in a high-end contest, analysing matches and making predictions on real live games across the globe to the entertainment of millions of audience who are ready to stake on the predicted games and win.

“Each contestant stays or leaves the competition based on the accuracy of his/her predictions, votes from fans and other criteria.

“After nine weeks of exciting games, inspiring stories and thrilling entertainments, a winner emerges as the Stakers champion. The winner gets N30m cash plus a car and a trip to watch the UEFA Super Cup final in Helsinki, Finland. First runners up get N5m while the second runners up are rewarded with N2.5m.” The organisers said to participate, a contestant will have to obtain a N1, 000 registration form. The form, they said, can be filled online and payment via the Stakers Championship website at www.stakerschampionship.com.