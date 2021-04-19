Paul Onuachu may have emerged the Goalking of Belgium, but he came a goal shy of matching the goals record in the Belgian top league.

Onuachu netted a brace to finish on 29 goals, a goal short of the record set by Wesley Sonck.

The Super Eagles striker insisted he did not play to reach the record Saturday night at Antwerp.

“I was not doing that at all today (Saturday),” he told Het Belang Van Limburg.

“I played for the team and tried to use my qualities for them.

“By getting two goals that worked well. Unfortunately it was not enough for a win and second place (for Genk).”

The striker was also a booking away from suspension, but he said he was suspended after about an hour because he was struggling with his knee.

“I did not think about that yellow card. I had some problems with my knee and I was replaced as a precaution,” he said.