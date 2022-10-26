From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

A total sum of N250 million required for the completion of the ongoing reconstruction project of the ancient Imam Gambari mosque, Ilorin, Kwara State has been donated by a philanthropist in the state.

Speaking at the handover ceremony for the reconstruction of the over 200-year-old mosque in Ilorin on Wednesday, the philanthropist and social entrepreneur, Waziri Yakubu Gobir, said that he singlehandedly embarked on the completion of the reconstruction because of his love for community service and progress of the Ilorin emirate.

It is recalled that some indigenes of the Ilorin emirate had at one time or the other contributed finances, totalling about N30 million, towards the reconstruction project of the ancient mosque, which was being supervised by a committee.

Gobir, who said that the reconstruction of the mosque would give it befitting architectural and structural modifications that would reflect its historical status, added that “The mosque was first erected in the 17th Century and for more than 200 years now, it has been a centre for Quranic Tafsir during Ramadan. Eid-Prayers have been taking place in the mosque for more than 200 years. The great scholar, Sheu Alimi, used to attend Jummat prayer and Tafsir in the mosque.”

Gobir, who is also the governorship candidate of the Young Peoples Party (YPP), said that he is not the wealthiest person in the state, adding that his intention was borne out of sustaining the historical importance of the mosque, Gobir family, Islamic propagation and Ilorin Emirate.

In his sermon at the occasion, a leading Islamic scholar in the state, Sheikh Sulaiman Sheu Borno, described the gesture as service to God and humanity, adding that the philanthropist stood in good stead to benefit Allah’s reward for bankrolling completion of the reconstruction project of the ancient mosque.

The cleric also admonished that people should always spend in the way of Allah, saying that they stand to gain a lot here on earth and thereafter by doing so.

Some of the dignitaries at the event included Chief Imam of Ilorin; Sheikh Bashir Mohammad Soliu, Imam Imale of Ilorin, Ajanasi Agba; Sheikh Mustapha, Justice Idris Haroon, Professor Yusuf Lanre Badmus, members of Gambari Council of Ulamau and Imams, among others.