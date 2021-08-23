From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division of the Nigeria Army, Enugu, Maj Gen T.A. Lagbaja has assured the people of the South East of continued security of their lives and property.

Maj Gen Lagbaja have the assurance while declaring open a six-day inter-brigade combat proficiency competition for officers from formations and units under the 82 Div, holding at the 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Ohafia, Abia State.

Represented by Brigadier General E.S. Mustapha, General Lagbaja said the inter-brigade combat proficiency competition was being used to prepare the mental and physical abilities of officers from the ranks of 2nd Lieutenant to Major in combating insurgency and other sundry crimes.

“It is also being used to prepare the soldiers in readiness to secure the country now and in the future and to promote esprit de corps among soldiers”, Gen Lagbaja said.

Commander of 14 Brigade Ohafia, Brig Gen Muhammed Bello Wabili informed that due to the recent insurgency across the country, the Nigeria Army has increasingly been engaged in combat operations across the country.

He added that there was continued need to improve the mental, emotional and physical fitness of soldiers to make them combat-ready.

He charged the participants to keep to the rules of the game.

The competition which is being hosted by 14 Brigade, Ohafia involve five competitive events including weapon handling, half cross country marathon, navigation, obstacle crossing and combat swimming.

About 20 officers drawn from each of the participating divisions and formations are competing.

The formations and units taking part in the six-day exercise are 13 Brigade, 14 Brigade, 34 /302 AR, 82 Division garrison and 44EB/54.

Commandant of Nigerian Navy Finance and Logistics College, Owerrinta, Navy Capt U.M. Bugaje, representatives of Police, DSS and the paramount ruler of host community, Ohafia were present during the opening ceremony