Maj.-Gen. Umar Musa, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, has assured that the Army would sustain the fight against criminality in the South-East.

Musa gave the assurance when he visited Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo, in Owerri.

This is contained in a release signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Saturday.

Musa who assumed duty as the new GOC of 82 Division, thanked the governor for his continued support for the Army.

This, he said, had created the enabling environment for officers and soldiers of the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, to carry out their duties.

He pledged to restore peace and push out bandits and criminals in the zone, so that the citizens would go about their businesses without molestation and harassment.

The GOC added that the Army had gone a long way in curtailing the activities of the criminals.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that criminals are flushed out so that citizens can go about their normal activities and enjoy normal life.

“I have come to serve. The troops under my watch have been counselled to remain apolitical and to conduct themselves within their professional calling “, he said.

Speaking, Uzodimma said efforts being made to stamp out criminality had yet to yield the desired results and urged the Army to redouble their efforts.

According to him, the criminals have remained adamant in destroying government property, killing innocent citizens, burning down police stations and generally retarding development in the zone.

He however commended the Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Sani Sulaiman, for “doing a lot of job with his men in the fight against banditry and criminality”.

The governor expressed regrets that some of the soldiers had paid the supreme price in the course of duty.

He promised unalloyed support to the military towards the restoration of peace and security in the South-East.

“We are your partners in progress. Take time to study the topography of the area, introduce new techniques and do more in the protection of residents of the South-East, especially in this time of Christmas, so that our people will enjoy the Christmas to the fullest.

“Do not hesitate to ask for any information that will help you to achieve your objectives of making the region safe and peaceful”, Uzodimma said. ( NAN)