The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Div., Maj.-Gen. Olubunmi Irefin, on Wednesday, urged command schools to emulate Command Secondary School, Ipaja, Lagos in making learning easier for students.

The GOC, who spoke at the inauguration of the Mathematics, Agricultural and Computer Science laboratories in the school, also commended the school’s commandant’s achievement.

“Every other school should take a lesson from this and let’s find a way of impacting our children positively,’’ he said.

However, Col. Yusha’u Ahmed, the Commandant, Command Secondary School, Ipaja, said that the projects were aimed at making subjects such as mathematics friendly.

“This is intended to make the teaching and learning of mathematics friendly, and reduce students’ phobia for mathematics.

“Furthermore, the teaching of Agriculture will no doubt also receive a positive boost in line with the current Federal Government’s policy on agriculture.

“Information Communication Technology (ICT) has become an integral part of our everyday life, so much that it cannot be separated from our daily needs and activities,’’ he said.

Ahmed said the Computer laboratory had barely up to 100 sitting capacity with less than 40 functional computers, saying it has been expanded to 280 sitting capacity with 275 functional laptops.

“I am happy to report that the upgrading of the computer laboratory is fully completed. The laboratory is expanded to 280 sitting capacity with two offices created.

“And equipped with 275 functional laptops, including 10 per cent backup and all the computers are connected to a robust server and properly networked with the recommended star topology.

“The halls are secured with nine CCTV surveillance device covering the halls, entrances and the server room,’’ he said.

The commandant said the school’s target was to attain the JAMB CBT centre status that would further standardise the school as an institution. (NAN)