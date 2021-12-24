BY PHILIP NWOSU

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Lawrence Fejokwu on Friday read riot act for newly promoted officers in the division, urging them to ensure professionalism in all they do.

The newly promoted officers, include the former Aide de Camp (ADC) to President Muhammadu Buhari, Colonel Mohammed Abubakar, who was elevated and decorated with the rank of Brigadier General, (One Star General).

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .



Colonels Husanatu Mohammed and Nicholas Rumeh were also elevated to the rank of Brigadier General and decorated with their new ranks.

The GOC said officer must ensure professionalism in their daily work as officers of the Nigerian Army and also shun “eye service.”

He said the newly promoted officers should also ensure fairness in their dealings, adding that they must continue to encourage their subordinate and “in doing so they must be firm and also show empathy.”



General Fejokwu urged the Officers to maintain Nigerian Army critical assets within their watch, noting that, “I will be very angry if I see any assets placed under you rot away without you sending a report in that regard.”

The GOC warned the newly promoted officers not to threaten their subordinates, “but let them look at you and see the need to toe your line.”

Similarly, the 9 Brigade Commanders, Brigadier General Lader Saraso urged the officers to work in consonance with the new rank and always give clear orders to their subordinates

He said they will be forgiven if their orders are clear but was not implemented by their subordinate officers.

The officers pledged their loyalty to the President and Commander in Chief President Muhammadu Buhari, thanking him and the Army Council for finding them worthy of promotion.