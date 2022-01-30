Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, has said that the Nigerian Army would continue to priotise the welfare of its officers and men.

Ali, who is also the Commander, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), said this at the 2021 West African Social Activities (WASA) of the division on Saturday in Rukuba.

Ali reiterated the commitment of Gen. Faruk Yahaya, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), towards the welfare of personnel for optimal performance.

“When I assumed duty as GOC in July 2021, my vision is to transform the division where officers and soldiers will be exposed to technological advancement to improve their knowledge, confidence and professional outlook.

“It is my determination to create facilities in division where families of personnel will be exposed to skills acquisition centres, computer appreciation classes and modern play grounds which enable them to fit into the society.

“I am poised towards improving the infrastructure in the cantonment and other formations within the division to improve the quality of life of our personnel and their families.

“We have almost completed the first face of the installation of solar street light within the cantonment, among other projects.

“All these projects are aimed at improving the welfare of personnel for optimal performance,” he said.

The GOC explained that WASA is an annual event to mark the end of the year and usher a new one.

He also noted that the event was designed to enable officers, their families and civilians friends to make merry in a conducive atmosphere, saying that it is an age-long tradition in the Nigerian Army since independence

“This event is to promote comradeship, deepens esprit de corp and strengthens unity among personnel,” he explained.

The GOC commended officers and men of the cantonment for their commitment, resilience and dedication to duty in 2021 and called on them to do more.

He added that the division conducted all the trainings and activities outlined for personnel by the army headquarters for 2021.

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, who was the special guest of honour at the event, reiterated government’s commitment to ensuring peace.

Lalong, represented by retired Maj.-Gen. Augustine Agundu, his Special Adviser on Security, thanked the army for its role in peace process in the state.

“The army has been a partner in progress in the area of ensuring peace and security of lives and property in the state.

“As a government, we will not relent in our commitment and will invest our resources and energy to ensure a peaceful Plateau.

“In 2022, we look forward for a robust collaboration with the division to end kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other forms of insecurity in our dear state,” Lalong said.

The highlights of the event included cultural dance by various groups, display of dishes and presentation of awards of recognition to some personnel, among others.(NAN)