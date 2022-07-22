The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Nigerian Army Major General Umar Thama Musa has urged Commanders and Commanding Officers of 81 Division to leave a legacy behind for posterity.

The GOC spoke while commissioning the remodeled and renovated 81 Division Military Intelligence Brigade Support Regiment Office Complex at Nigerian Army Cantonment, Ojo Lagos, saying that the project was aimed at providing a conducive ambiance for officers and men of the Intelligence Brigade as part of his desire to add value to the system.

He noted that he would continue to pay close attention to the working condition and welfare of his men to ensure that they contribute their best to the system. he said he was impressed with the quality of the job done as the aesthetics were of a high standard. He, therefore, urged the beneficiary to ensure that the office complex is put to good use.

Earlier Commander 81 Military Intelligence Brigade Brigadier General Kingsley Nwoko while delivering the welcome address disclosed that he was inspired to add value to the system by the GOC who often encourage his commanders to always give back to the system and add value to make a difference. He said it is not surprising that there are concurrent constructions and improvements of infrastructure ongoing in all units in the 81 Division area of responsibility.

The Commander noted that the project was in deplorable condition before with no restroom and water. He said it has only one central office and a cubicle for the Commanding Officer. He said he was so pleased to state that it has been remodeled, expanded, and renovated to accommodate 4 offices. He stated that the roofing was stone coated while the windows are made of the casement. Additionally, he said the ceiling was finished with POP while the parapet was in line with the current army specification. He noted that a borehole was sunk to ease the water challenge. He, therefore, assured the GOC that the project would encourage officers and men of 81 Div Military Intelligence Brigade to redouble their commitment, especially with the cantonment and Ojo environs

The event was witnessed by Commanders of 81 Division, members of 81 Division Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association, Ojo Cantonment, and members of the barracks community