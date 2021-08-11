BY Vera Wisdom Bassy

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Major General Lawrence Fejokwu has called on young officers of the force to take their training seriously as this will come handy in the heat of battle.

General Fejokwu spoke at the 2021 81 Division Combat proficiency competition aimed at improving combat fitness, leadership skills, professional competence as well as fostering esprit-de-Corps among officers of the rank cadre.

He said that the essence of the exercise is for training and re-training of army officers especially young officers to be able to face challenges and defend their territory when the need arise, especially at this time when Nigeria is facing insecurity challenges.

The GOC said emphasized the need for training, especially in peace time, noting that without the training one may easily forget what he has known, and became relaxed in the performance of their duties.

His words: “If the pistol is not position well, it will deflate but when it is well positioned it will hit target. With this kind of training they could be called upon anytime of the day. ”

Daily Sun learnt that the competition will provide an avenue to ascertain the battle fitness of officers to cope with the vagaries of contemporary security challenges confronting the country.

The competition it was learnt was to improve the officers’ leadership traits, as leadership at the lowest level is critical to the success of the Nigerian Army and the military in any operation.

The programme which kicked off on Sunday August 8, 2021 it was learnt will run through Thursday 12, 2021.

The training heralded a four days competition in the areas of weapon handling, live firing, map reading, Nigeria navigation skills, combat swimming and obstacle crossing competition..

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.