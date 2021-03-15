By Philip Nwosu and Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Outgoing General Officer of Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Godwin Umelo, has charged soldiers attached to the division in Lagos to remain apolitical and continue their professional calling of soldiering.

General Umelo, who spoke during a handing and taking over ceremony at the weekend, charged them to remain royal, dedicated, professional, adding that soldiers are not politicians or businessmen.

“You are soldiers and must give attention to what you are called to do and listen to constituted authorities.”

Umelo, who handed over to Major General Lawrence Fejokwu, commended his fellow officers, in his division for their support during his tenure, despite the low and high points they had but by God’s grace were able to overcome.

He urged them to cooperate with the incoming GOC, assuring them that every commander has his style, but the most important thing is accomplishing the goal of which they are called.

Fejokwu said, though he has worked with some of the officers closely, they are here to achieve a mission.

“If you have a clear focus of what you have, the books are there to guide you and this will help you to achieve your goal,” he said.