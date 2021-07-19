General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Lawrence Fejokwu, has urged the public to partner and share information with Nigerian Army to help combat crime and insurgency.

Fejokwu made the appeal at the closing of 2021 81 Division Inter Brigade Warrant Officers and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers Competition, hosted by 243 RECCE Battalion, Ibereko, Badagry, Lagos, yesterday.

According to him, the public should continue to see the army as partners in progress and share valuable information that will help fight insurgency and crime.

He commended the host community for maintaining peace with the army officers.

The GOC said the competition was in line with the charge given by the Chief of Army Staff that Nigerian soldiers must trained on a continuous basis.

“When we train our soldiers regularly, when we come to combat, it will become a walk over.

“Today, we have come to the end of the annual competition aimed at enhancing the professionalism of personnel of the ranks of warrant officers and senior non-commissioned officers.

“The competition is aimed at horning the combat and kinetic skills of soldiers to enhance their capacity to meet their constitutional roles,” he said.

According to him, the training is in line with the Chief of Army Staff’s vision for the Nigerian Army, which is, “A professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned tasks within a joined environment in defence of Nigeria.”

“The four formations that participated in the events were 9 Brigade, 35 Artillery Brigade, 45 Engineer Brigade and 81 Division Garrison.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.