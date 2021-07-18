The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu, has urged the public to continue to partner and share information with Nigerian Army to help combat crime and insurgency.

Fejokwu made the appeal at the closing of 2021 81 Division Inter Brigade Warrant Officers and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers Competition, hosted by 243 RECCE Battalion, Ibereko, Badagry, Lagos, on Sunday.

According to him, the public should continue to see the army as partners in progress and share valuable information that will help fight insurgency and crime.

He commended the host community for maintaining peace with the army officers.

The GOC said the competition was in line with the charge given by the Chief of Army Staff that Nigerian soldiers must trained on a continuous basis.

“When we train our soldiers regularly, when we come to combat, it will become a walk over.

“Today, we have come to the end of the annual competition aimed at enhancing the professionalism of personnel of the ranks of Warrant Officers and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers.

“The competition is aimed at horning the combat and kinetic skills of soldiers in order to enhance their capacity to meet their constitutional roles,” he said.

According to him, the training is in line with the Chief of Army Staff’s vision for the Nigerian army, which is, “A Professional Nigerian Army Ready to Accomplish Assigned Tasks within a Joined Environment in Defence of Nigeria.

“As you all know, the Opening Ceremony of the event was held on July 12, which was followed by a Live Firing at the Ajilete Range Owode, Ogun.

“The four formations that participated in the events were 9 Brigade, 35 Artillery Brigade, 45 Engineer Brigade and 81 Division Garrison.

“Other events competed for by the Brigades included Map Reading, Combat Swimming and Obstacle Crossing.

“This event, aside from the already stated aim, will also serve as a precursor for the various Inter-Divisional competitions which are coming up soon.

“Therefore, I enjoin you all, that for subsequent events like this, personnel of every formation and units must engage in effective training to remain physically and medically fit for any task in defence of Nigeria.”

He congratulated all the teams that participated in the exercise for the keen spirit of sportsmanship exhibited by them throughout the competition.

“For 9 Brigade who emerged overall winners, I congratulate you for your efforts.

“I wish to thank organisers of this event, judges and umpires, families, friends and well-wishers for all the efforts put in place to make this day’s event a success,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 45 Engineering Brigade took secord position, the third position went to 81 Div Garrison, while 35 Artillery Brigade came fourth. (NAN)

