Philip Nwosu, Lagos

Officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army formations in Lagos have been warned to ensure that their actions and conduct are tailored to elevate the force and not to smear its image.

Outgoing General Officer Commanding 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Musa Yusuf, who gave the warning, said officers and soldiers must desist from unwholesome activities capable of bringing the name of the of the force to disrepute.

General Musa gave the warning while handing over to a new General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the division, Major General Olu Irefin, whose appointment came following a deployment by the Army Headquarters which saw the redeployment of Lieutenant General Adeosun as the Chief of Training and Operation of the force.

He charged them not to do anything that would cast doubt on the image of the force and continue to work in line with the Chief of Army Staff’s vision to have a professionally-responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of their constitutional roles.

At a ceremony held at the division’s headquarters on Victoria Island, Lagos Maj.-Gen. Musa Yusuf, handed over the division’s flag to the new GOC after signing the handing and taking over notes.

In his remarks, the outgoing GOC thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, for the opportunity given to him to serve in the division.

“I will not let the authority down. Please give the incoming GOC the same support you have given me.

“It was good working with the commanders, staff and officers of the division,” he said.

Earlier, the new GOC said he would do everything in his powers to improve on what his predecessor had done.

“I will live up to the expectations required of me and I will continue with the good work my predecessor has done.

“I look forward to working with everyone and I wish to enjoy the same cooperation you accorded my predecessor,” he said.

Until his posting to 81 Division, Irefin was at the Defence Headquarters.

The outgoing GOC is now the Chief of Administration, Army Headquarters.