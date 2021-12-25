After its successful deployment in Nigeria, in partnership with Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN), Gocreate App, a tracking and monitoring technology for the enhancement of copyrights administration, has been launched in Ghana.

Gocreate App is a one-stop shop for managing the entire revenue streams, from the exploitation of musical works of record labels, artistes, publishers and composers. The technology enables real time report of intellectual property usage across digital and terrestrial platforms, including offline monitoring of event venues, nightclubs and hotels.

Also unveiled in addition to Gocreate app is Go Distro, a DIY digital distribution service that allow artistes and record labels to self-distribute their music to over 150 digital stores globally, with free radio airplay monitoring in key territories across Africa, including NFT and blockchain distribution with visibility to a global audience.

With the launch in Ghana, Gocreate Africa, a Nigerian tech company, is spearheading the drive to digitize the African creative industries by providing its music recognition technology (Go Monitor) to Collective Management Organizations across the continent.

Speaking at the recently held Ghana Music Industry Conference hosted in conjunction with Music Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Gocreate Africa’s Managing Director and co-founder, Asha ‘Gangali’ Fapohunda stated that Gocreate technology has been under development for over six years before it was successfully launched in Nigeria. According to him, Gocreate Africa’s mission is to make technology-driven solution and data available to all African creative industries thereby translating the creative marketplace into a digital ecosystem where all intellectual properties are properly tracked, monitored and monetized.

Gangali explained further: “The primary cause of revenue loss in Africa’s creative sector is due to the lack of data and digital solution. Gocreate has been able to provide the solution to these problems with the deployment of Go Monitor, a digital solution for copyright and royalty management. Collective Management Organizations across Africa can now on-board our Go Monitor service, which provides radio/TV airplay data including DSP reporting etc. This will enable CMOs to distribute catalogue specific royalties and close the revenue gaps in the music industries by instituting full compliance to copyright laws. This will empower African talents and secure music publishing revenues both locally and globally.”

Aside Ghana, Go Monitor, which is now available on the web, Android and IOS platforms, will be deployed in Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Uganda, South Africa and a number of other African countries by the first quarter of 2022.