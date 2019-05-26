George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State governor-elect, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has told Imo residents to weep no more as God has answered their prayers for them to effect the leadership change in the state.

He reiterated that his word remains his bond and that he was ready to recover and rebuild Imo through the corporation of Imo people.

Ihedioha stated this at the inter-denominational service organised by the Imo State chapter Christian Association of Nigeria ahead of his inauguration on May 29, as the governor of the state, held at the Grasshoppers Stadium inside the Dan Anyiam Sports complex.

“The People of Imo should not weep again because God has answered our prayers as he has used you to effect a change in the leadership of the state . Imo had stagnated in the last eight years; every thing has decayed including our infrastructure. I had wept when I came into this Grasshoppers Stadium two weeks ago, but I decided to take it upon myself to give it a facelift by renovating it so that we can have a befitting ceremony.”

The incoming governor who has reassured the Imo people that his word remains his bond said: ” I am ready to recover and rebuild Imo of our dream but we need the prayers and corporation of Imo people. I address the people after my swearing in as the governor on May 29.”

Meanwhile, the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri, His Grace Anthony Obinna, has urged leaders to serve the people in humility, wisdom and fortitude and to shun greed and covetousness.

Said there is blood guilt in Nigeria and Igbo land, hence, peace is still far from Nigeria where blood shed happens every day.

However, the Catholic prelate noted that relative peace had returned to Imo after the elections but urged Imolites to keep praying and asking God for forgiveness to bring lasting peace to the state.

He admonished the governor and deputy-governor-elects to shun sycophants, false prophets, cultists and occultic powers that might keep them far from worshipping the Most High God, stressing that their victory was an act of God and no other deity.

According to him, “Imo needs a true servant leader governor/deputy governor and others, who will be imbued with the wisdom and fortitude of Christ to create wealth, bring equity, fight for Imo people, build quality, long lasting roads, long-awaited factories and industries, defend our legitimate interests at the national level, like Mbakwe, (whom he called a ‘crying governor) – a governor who will not betray IMO people before other tribes for personal gains.”

Present at the service were former governors Chief Achike Udenwa, Dr. Ikedi Ohakim, former deputy governors of the People’s Democratic Party, elected members of both state and National Assembly and party stalwarts among so many others.