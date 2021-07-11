“And he said, Bring me a new cruse, and put salt therein. And they brought it to him. And he went forth unto the spring of the waters, and cast the salt in there, and said, Thus saith the Lord, I have healed these waters; there shall not be from thence any more death or barren land. So the waters were healed unto this day, according to the saying of Elisha which he spake.” 2 Kings 2:20-22

Introduction

A thing or circumstance is said to be irreversible when that which was done or happened cannot be changed to something better. There are many conditions that science believes are not reversible. For example when someone is born blind, medically, he cannot regain his sight.

What of someone born without complete reproductive organs? Science will affirm unequivocally that procreation is foreclosed. But we have heard of and seen instances in our contemporary world where God has reversed these unpleasant medical conditions with ceaseless prayers and mountain-moving faith. One has listened to the testimonies of some women who without wombs have conceived and given birth to healthy babies without Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) such as fertility medication, in vitro fertilization and surrogacy. How this changed condition can be made possible when scientists say that it is not reversible is part of the mystery of God? If all that needs to be known in science is known, then there will no need for continuous empirical study. I stand on the infallible word of God which says: “With people this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.” Matthew 19: 26b.

Some situations can indeed be caused by sin or bad habits in one’s younger days. In some others, circumstances of life such as parental background or ancestral curses can produce an ugly situation that seems irreversible. God is the only one that can make straight that which is crooked. If you ever found yourself in a seemingly impossible situation, God is taking you out of it today. You may have found yourself in a pit wherein there is no water, you are getting out unhurt in Jesus Name.

God Reversed The Curse Upon Jericho

We shall consider in this study how Elisha the prophet of God, by the reason of his anointing, healed a city and everything therein. Do you know that some villages, towns and families may have been under curse because of the sins of the progenitors? Without going to the root of the problem, which comes through divine revelation, solution will be elusive.

The city we are considering is Jericho, a city west of the Jordan. God chose that city as the entrance for His people to the land of Canaan in their journey from the land of Egypt, but was heavily fortified by the enemies of God to hinder God’s people from gaining access into the Promise Land. Joshua 6:1. Jericho was a city God detested so much that He strictly charged His people not to take any of the spoil. It is an accursed city, a centre for allurement and hindrance into God’s promise land. Joshua 6:16-19. I pray that anything that serves as a barrier to the manifestation of your glory shall give way in Jesus Name.

God conquered Jericho just by the obedient walk around it and shout of His people. Joshua 6:20. Joshua specifically placed a curse upon the city irreversibly. Joshua 6:26.

One of the Israelites, Achan, who flouted God’s instruction by coveting and taking some of the accursed materials, brought a curse upon Israel and destruction to himself and his family. Joshua 7:20-ff. To enable you understand how terrible that curse was, in the evil days of Ahab, Hiel, one of Israel’s Chiefs, a Bethelite built this cursed city at the cost of the lives of his sons. 1 Kings 16: 33, 34. This eternally cursed city was the one the inhabitants approached Elisha to heal. 2 Kings 2:19. It seems impossible but God again used Elisha to reverse the curse.

In the days of Jesus, He passed by Jericho and there he healed Blind Bartimaeus. The irreversible has been reversed. Good and pleasant things can now take place in Jericho. In the same manner, something good will happen to someone reading this piece today. Mark 10:46-ff; Luke 18:35-ff.

How to tap into the Anointing that Reverses the Irreversible

Determination and Doggedness are what we must exhibit to reverse ugly trends. Focusing on Jesus is the surest way to getting the anointing that changes a pitiable condition into a good one. Elisha was determined to cleave to his master Elijah till death do them part. 1 Kings 19:19-21; 2 Kings 3:11; 1-6, Cf. Another example in the Old Testament was Ruth. Ruth clung to her mother in law (Naomi) saying: “Don’t urge me to leave you or to turn back from you. Where you go I will go, and where you stay I will stay. Your people will be my people and your God my God. Where you die I will die, and there I will be buried. May the LORD deal with me, be it ever so severely, if even death separates you and me.” Ruth 1: 16,17. Let us therefore, cleave to the Lord Jesus Christ, Acts 11:23.

Humanly speaking, some conditions may truly look hopeless, yet we must look unto heaven for solution. Turn your attention away from that problem and place your trust on God, you will be pleasantly surprised that solutions will come your way. Looking unto Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith, who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and has sat down at the right hand of the throne of God. Hebrews 12:2.

A Call to take a Decision

Beloved, have you entered into personal relationship with Jesus Christ by accepting Him as your Lord and Saviour? If you have not, you need to do so without delay. Inviting and accepting Jesus Christ into your life is the beginning of a glorious and eternally rewarding relationship with God, your Creator. It is a decision you can never regret as you walk with Him faithfully and consistently for the rest of your life. Surrender your life to Jesus Christ today by acknowledging that you are a sinner. God sent Jesus Christ to die for you and as you confess your sins to Him, He will forgive you so that you will not have to be punished for the same. Ask Jesus Christ to cleanse our with His precious blood, deliver you from sin and Satan and empower you by the Holy Spirit to henceforth live above sin and live totally for God from now on. You can write and share your testimony via [email protected]

