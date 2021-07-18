This is the conclusion of our discussion on the above subject. In this edition, we consider the conditions that led to the reversal of the curse placed upon Jericho.

Diligence and avoiding distraction and diversions.

In the journey of life and as we pursue our goals, distractions are not uncommon. Elisha had a lot of it. But he was focused. He heeded the advice of his Master Elisha to “tarry”, 2 Kings 2:2,4,6. We must allow our obedience to be complete. Why should a believer jump from one church to another, in times of crisis or when overwhelmed by a problem? If God has chosen to bless you in a particular congregation but chose to migrate to another one, you may be unwittingly delaying your breakthrough. You must tarry in prayer; in fasting and in the worship of God – Luke 18:1-8; Habakkuk 2:3.

Prioritize your Commitments

We must get our priorities right; seeking first the Kingdom of God and its righteousness – Matthew 6:3. Note what Elisha asked for; not wealth, honour, exemption from trouble, etc but “anointing” to serve God and his generation. 2 Kings 2:9. He sought for a double portion of his master’s anointing.

Elisha was neither deterred because Elijah considered his request a hard one, nor the condition placed upon it, “if thou see me when I am taken from thee….” Anything may look impossible for human beings, but not with God, who is All powerful and All Knowing. He sees beyond human limitations.

Elisha, the servant of Elijah saw his master taken up because he was diligently following his master. 2 Kings 2:11-14. Other sons of the prophet (about 50) who stood afar did not see the final event. 2 Kings 2:7, 16-18. Some individuals may miss the rapture simply because they are encumbered with the affairs of this world. Some, who are Christians, may be busy chasing money, positions or wealth, when the arch-angels will herld the Second Coming of our Lord Jesus Christ. May you not be caught unawares, in Jesus Name. Amen.

The Demonstration of the Anointing. 2 Kings 2:19-22

Elisha trusted Prophet Elijah and his God. The men of the city believed that God can use Elisha, who then was anointed, to do something about their pitiable condition. Anointing you don’t believe in, they say, will not work for you. v.19, 2 Chronicles 20:20. Discover and follow steps of the right leader, whose words are consistent with the word of God.

Elisha’s faith in God was demonstrated by the use of token of a new cruise and salt and the spoken word in the name of the Lord. vv. 20-22.

By reason of the anointing empowered by our mutual faith in the God of all possibilities who has given our Lord a name that is greater and higher than all names, all the irreversible shall be reversed today, In Jesus Name. Isaiah 10:17,27; Ezekiel 34:27.

Jesus Healed the Man Born Blind

Recorded in the Gospel of John 9: 1-12, was the story of a man born blind. Medical science refers to this condition as “Anophthalmia”, which is a situation where either one or two of the eyes are not present at birth. In the case of this man the two eyes were absent at birth.

Preceding this miraculous healing, the disciples had concluded that since the man was born blind, it was either the man or his parents had sinned. Christ’s response was instructive: “Neither this man nor his parents sinned,” said Jesus, “but this happened so that the works of God might be displayed in him.

So let us not assume that every uncommon problem is caused by the sins of someone. As you read this sermon, I prophesy that God will turn your tests and challenges into great testimonies in Jesus Name. May I assure you that you will not die in that condition that you found yourself? You will not die without regaining your sight; you will have your own children to cuddle before you leave this world, in spite of the verdict of the medical experts. The eligible singles will surely find a suitor and become married. If you are a teenager or youth deprived of a college degree because of finance, I pray that you will realize your dreams before long, if you tap into the anointing that reverses the irreversible.

It is possible, as a reader, that you have heard that your ancestors or family lineage have been cursed; put your confidence in the assurance that God will reverse the curse, even from this moment. You will not be a partaker of the sins of your parents. Where your elderly ones in your family have been dying at an early age, yours will be an exception because you believe in the unchangeable promise of God for a long life. In Psalm 103:2-5 the Scripture says: “Bless the LORD, O my soul, and forget not all His benefits: Who forgives all your iniquities, Who heals all your diseases, Who redeems your life from destruction, Who crowns you with loving-kindness and tender mercies, Who satisfies your mouth with good things, so that your youth is renewed like the eagle’s.” You too can claim this promise of God for your life.

Conclusion

Jericho was a cursed city. Though built up by Hiel at the expense of the lives of his sons, yet the water of that City was not pleasant and the ground remained barren until God through His anointed servant, Elisha and the faith of the men of the city, completely healed the city permanently. God reversed what seemed to be the irreversible. Your own situation is not beyond reversal. Put your trust in God Almighty, and rest on his promise that His thoughts towards you are of good not of evil. He will surely bring you to a good and glorious end. Jeremiah 29: 11.

A Call to take a Decision

Beloved, have you entered into personal relationship with Jesus Christ by accepting Him as your Lord and Saviour? If you have not, you need to do so without delay. Inviting and accepting Jesus Christ into your life is the beginning of a glorious and eternally rewarding relationship with God, your Creator. It is a decision you can never regret as you walk with Him faithfully and consistently for the rest of your life. Surrender your life to Jesus Christ today by acknowledging that you are a sinner. God sent Jesus Christ to die for you and as you confess your sins to Him, He will forgive you so that you will not have to be punished for the same. Ask Jesus Christ to cleanse our with His precious blood, deliver you from sin and Satan and empower you by the Holy Spirit to henceforth live above sin and live totally for God from now on. You can write and share your testimony via [email protected]

