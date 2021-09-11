Daniel Kanu

God Conscious Women fellowship (GCWF), a faith-based organisation rolled out the drums last Saturday, September 4, to celebrate its one-year anniversary, just as the group called on President Muhammadu Buhari to halt the killings in the country.

The group urged Buhari to rise to the occasion of leadership and arrest incessant killings especially of mothers and children.

“We are using this opportunity to plead with our President, Muhammadu Buhari to stop the present killings of our mothers and our children” the group noted.

It was a Three-Day programme that witnessed marriage seminars, and skill acquisition programme for members and other invited women.

Speaking during her opening address, the Founder of the ministry Mrs. Tina Kanu expressed gratitude to God for His faithfulness in keeping the organisation going in the last one year, urging Christians to have total confidence and trust in the power of God to change situations for good.

She said the ministry has witnessed tough times but because it’s God’s faithful agenda, she remained unshaken and focused with the assurance that God in His own time will make all things beautiful.

Mrs. Kanu said the vision is to raise a generation of God-conscious women who will stand out in their daily living as a vessel for God and committed to the pursuit of God’s purpose.

According to Mrs. Kanu “I must say straight away that God is the owner/giver of this vision that we all are gathered here today to celebrate.

“This vision is a commission from God to raise God-conscious women for Him and He alone has supplied us with the grace that has kept us going.

“I have faced a lot of challenges and persecutions over the years trying to pursue God’s vision for my life.

“Circumstances and people tried to hold me back from God’s call on my life but I thank God, He provided the needed divine inner strength to remain committed.

She advised Christians not to quit in their life journey, especially during hard times, saying that it is a race that requires endurance and firmness in God’s unflinching love.

“It has not always been easy especially when going through your wilderness experience but I learned from all my experience that being frustrated and unfulfilled due to being out of God’s will is more difficult than pressing through all opposition to fulfill your God-given vision”.

She noted further that ‘We are each running a race and we must run to win according to Apostle Paul. And winning requires preparation, training, sacrifice, and the willingness to press past our opposition.

“It often requires failing many times but rising up and continuing despite any opposition we encounter along the way. We must learn to keep our eyes on the prize and not the pain.

God Conscious Women members used the opportunity to cut their anniversary cake to the admiration of all present.

The occasion was well attended with Pastor Chima Ukoha and wife Caroline (Presiding Pastor, Divine Dominion Pentecostal Mission) in attendance.

Also, Pastor Johnson Ogbuagu, Mrs. Harreth Awa-Uko, Mrs. Olasogba, and Mr. Moses Eligiator among others were also present.

