By Cletus Amaechi

The Senior Pastor in charge of Fruitful Vine Area of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG), Okota, Lagos, Pastor Solomon Osa-Daniel, has testified that he is witnessing his 50th birthday celebration because of the enormous mercies of God upon him.

Speaking recently in his church, the cleric was full of thanks to the Almighty God for delivering him from what he described as impossible and precarious situations. He said: “I don’t even deserve to be alive today when I reflect and take a retrospective look at the course of my life, the impossible, delicate, sensitive, dangerous and precarious situations I found myself, but God delivered and kept me alive.”

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

He has been a pastor for over 20 years and holds a popular programme, liberation hour.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The cleric seized the opportunity of his birthday to implore Christians to be heavenly conscious, adding that every human endeavour is vanity.

The man of God said: “The life of every man is in the hands of God. He shows mercy to whom he wishes. Let us remember God in every step we take in life because he owns our lives”.