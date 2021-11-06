Beautiful Chinyere Believe Ibeneme who recently emerged Miss Face Of Humanity Nigeria 2021 is super grateful to God for granting her heart desires by blessing her with a man of her dreams.

In an encounter with Saturday Sun, the final year student of Entrepreneurship and Business Management at National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) gushed: “I have the best man in the world. A man who believes in me, understands my vision, my goals, my aspirations, my world and supports and encourages me, he’s a rare man to find but God gave him to me on a platter and I’m forever grateful. He is my prayer warrior and my biggest fan after my mother. Whenever I feel like giving up, he charges me up to believe in God and in the greatness that lies in me, the generations that look up to me, the goal that must be achieved, and the purpose that must be fulfilled. I’m blessed indeed to have him. His smiles, calmness, humility, his love for God, his homeliness, physique, and delicious cookings attracted me to him.”

Shedding more light on her crown, the beautiful queen cum actress stated the mission of the Miss Face of Humanity pageant.

“It is a global showcase for female change-makers who believe in the power of humanity to change the world. A pageant that provides a platform where ambassadors can share their stories, be seen and heard while leading initiatives geared towards creating meaningful impact on society. I just executed my first project: Project Back To School on 1st October 2021, centered on equipping children in rural areas with school items. My next is Project Skill A Girl, centered on skill acquisition, and empowerment of the girl child to enable her to become supportive, independent, and fulfilled.”

