Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said just as it happened during the elections, God gave him victory at the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court this week ruled that Wike was qualified to contest the governorship election in a case brought against the governor on age declaration.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service in Port Harcourt yesterday, Wike said all the gang up against Rivers State would continue to fail because God defends the state

He said: “If you know what Amaechi has been doing, then you will know that God is with us. He wants to constitute all panels. He want them to allow him to appoint all panels, but he will fail.

“God will continue to do it for us. We have faith in God. All the gang up against us will fail. Please continue to support and pray for Rivers State.”

He said since 2015, Amaechi had been working round the clock to disrupt the democratic process in Rivers State, but that he would continued to fail because God is with the state and Rivers people believe in his leadership.

“But nobody can play God. In 2015, we won elections and they did everything to destabilise the state. They said we won in 2015 because of Jonathan. They nullified almost all the state Assembly and National Assembly elections. We had several rerun elections and Rivers people voted overwhelmingly for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“In 2019, we witnessed when the former minister of Transportation sang war songs in the presence of the president. People became afraid. The presidential and National Assembly elections came and we won all the seats. We were not in power at the federal level. We didn’t have security agencies, but we won. Then it came to the governorship election, they used money and security services against us, but we won.”

Governor Wike said he has no fear despite the evil machinations of the former Rivers State governor and his cohorts, because God is on the side of Rivers State.

He said: “You have lost. All you need to do is to prepare for the next elections. If elections are conducted two million times in Rivers State, PDP will continue to win.”

He regretted that despite extending an olive branch to all political opponents, they have continued unnecessary political battles that will not benefit the state.

Governor Wike said this is the time for all political divides to unite for the development of the state, noting that there is no reason any Rivers leader should de-market the state.

He said the immediate past Rivers Commissioner of Police was transferred out of the state because he refused to write a false security report declaring the state unsafe to host the election tribunal.

He said: “They told the Commissioner of Police to write a security report that here is not safe for the tribunal. But he refused and they transferred him.

“The former Minister of Transportation said Rivers State is not safe, but he celebrated his birthday here. The letter former President Olusegun Obasanjo wrote was not because of Rivers State. But Amaechi is saying Rivers State is not safe.”