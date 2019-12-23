Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has described himself as the luckiest politician that was assisted by God to overcome the onslaught of the federal might during the 2019 elections.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service for a senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District, Barinada Mpigi, at Saint Cyprian’s Anglican Church, Koroma Town, Tai Local Government Area, Rivers State yesterday, Wike said he fought the federal might and survived because God was with him.

“I am the luckiest politician who has always received God’s blessing. I don’t know how many people who have fought federal might and succeeded. God fought for us during the last elections and we were victorious. That is why I will always support the Church. I will always continue to give thanks to God for his mercies,” he said.

Governor Wike also reiterated that only God has the power to enthrone his successor in 2023.

He said: “I will not install my successor. It is God that will determine who will succeed me. Only God has the power to install my successor. However, I will fervently pray that my party succeeds in 2023. The insistence to plant a successor is mainly for selfish reasons. Everyone with the right capacity should come forward to tell Rivers people, why they should vote him/her,” he said.

Wike, who described Mpigi as a dedicated politician who works hard to achieve results, said he has worked closely with the senator since 1999 because he is a trustworthy politician.

He said Mpigi has examined both All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), with the conclusion that PDP is the hope for Nigeria.

He said despite the challenges confronting the PDP, the future of the country is secured under the leadership of the party.

Deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege who was represented by Sandy Onoh described Mpigi as a potent force for Ogoni, Rivers State and the South South.

Former Senate leader, Ali Ndume said Mpigi is a trustworthy politician, who does not swerve in the face of pressure.

Ndume praised Wike for being a courageous politician who works for the people, no matter the pressure.

Also, a senator representing Rivers South East, Barinada Mpigi thanked God for his mercies and for consistent political victories.

He commended Governor Wike for his contributions to his electoral victory and declared that he will follow Wike’s direction in 2023.