Last week, we introduced ourselves to the complexities of Homesexuality. Wao, responses have been intense, diverse and toxic. Some admitted being ignorant on how homosexuality is practised.

A good majority believe that any man who desires another man, or any woman who sexualy approaches another woman, must be medically sick. Others wanted to know more.

To add salt to an injury, one of my patients, drew my attention to an online publication, in Daily Post of September 29, 2016. About a Nigerian homosexual(name withheld), who said he was gay from his mother’s womb. He was born in Mushin, Lagos State. A University of Lagos graduate, who now lives in United Kingdom. He said he became gay – the first time he cried as a baby post delivery. Preposterous. People wanted to know if that was possible.

So I shall attempt to keep on explaining homosexual mechanisms, and what to do if any of your relatives has a homosexual tendency, and of course treatment if possible of homosexuals.

What are the incidence of homosexual techniques?

• Temporary adolescent homosexuality does not usually go beyond mutual masturbation. when fallatio (oral sex) or anal intercourse occurs, it is a likely sign that a homosexual preference will continue in adulthood.

• Among adults, mutual masturbation and fellatio are common to both incidental and preferred homosexuality, but anal intercourse is usual, only where homosexuality is preferred.

• Most non-homosexuals, also think that homosexual partners take on exclusively passive (female), or active (male) roles. In reality, the roles often alternate.

What are the old attitudes of people towards homosexuality?

i) Human societies have shown a tremendous range of attitudes to homosexuality. In most European countries homosexuality was given the death penalty in the Middle Ages. More recently, homosexuals were charged with indecency if found holding hands.

ii) In Nigeria, there is no defined reaction against homosexuals, because it is not in our culture, but they exist, usually masked as clowns. Each society in Nigeria has them, they reveal themselves subtly, when you see a man gorgeously dressed as a female. Or a woman clothed in complete male attire with all the swagger and braggadacio, sometimes with musical accompaniment. That is usually homosexuality writ large.

iii) Do you know that in the early days, some societies (such as the Mohave tribes of North America), homosexuals have been allowed to “marry”, And have had their needs tolerated with hilarious musings. No wonder some American States were the first to legalise and legitimize homosexuality.

iv) Also in the early days, in other cases ( as in Arab countries and traditional Samoan society), homosexual feelings have not even been defined as unusual, but simply treated as a part of one’s normal sexuality.

Finally at least one society – ancient Sparta – tried “state-fostered homosexuality”, as part of a male military cult. However, most societies have regarded a homosexual preference as abnormal.

What are the modern legal attitudes to homosexuality?

According to “Man’s Body”, by the “Diagram Group”. All over the world, these range from tolerance to extreme opposition. Many countries now have laws permitting homosexuality in private between consenting adults. France introduced this in 1810. But the age of consent varies considerably.

In the USA it is 16 in most states, but in Delaware it is 12, Hawaii 14, and Illinois 17.

In the UK, France, Scandinavia, Japan, and China, the age of consent is 18. In Spain, in contrast, all homosexuality is persecuted and treated, as socially dangerous. Imprisonment for up to 8 years, can be imposed on suspicion of homosexual tendencies, and compulsory “therapy”, electric shock treatment and drugs. In Kenya similar laws were passed 2 years ago by their National Assembly.

In general, all countries also have laws against indecency, soliciting, abuse of the young and sexual misuse of a position of authority. Sentences vary from probation to life imprisonment. In Nigeria, although no law has been passed against homosexuality, its open display is viewed with anathema.

How do we fight our moral dilenma?

Shall we because we do not want to curtail or interfere with people’s freedom of sexual orientation, ignore or permit homosexuality? Shall we because we are born -again Christians or good Moslems condemn those who practice homosexuality? What of the Pagans, Animists, Traditionalists and Non-Comformists, who do not give a heck about our morality and religious obligations, who wished to be left alone to practice their homosexuality? Have you listened to what Pope Francis said about homosexuality? I shall tell you.

Next week, we shall argue for and against all shades of opinion, after discussing problems, theories, psychological factors and “cures”, of homosexuality. Please keep your gun-powder dry.

• Dr Ojum Ekeoma Ogwo