General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr. Daniel Olukoya, has reiterated that God remains the greatest security of human beings, no matter what mechanisms and means people put in place to secure themselves and the society.

Dr. Olukoya, who spoke at the inauguration of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Prayer City Unit, promised to continue to support the Police and other security agencies.

“I have no option but to support the police. My father was a policeman and I lived in the barracks,” Olukoya, who and his wife, Pastor Folashade, were decorated with the award of Grand Patron of the MFM Prayer City Unit of PCRC, said.

National Vice Chairman, South-West of PCRC, Alhaji Ibrahim Aramide Olaniyan, recalled how Dr. Olukoya was awarded the South-West Patron of PCRC years ago, noting that with his cordial relationship with the police, which he also traced to his background as a son of a policeman, the G.O and Mummy G.O should expect more awards.

In his inauguration speech, Ogun State Chairman of the PCPC, Venerable Samson Kunle Popoola, acknowledged the contributions of the General Overseer and the MFM leadership for always supporting the police and other security agencies, stressing, “we will continue to thank you, even as you are an integral part of the police family.”

He said he looked forward to having an MFM Division in no distant future, as well as a very robust membership base for the PCRC unit.

Reiterating the assurances of the Commissioner of Police Lanre Sikiru Bankole and his management, field and tactical commanders, of their readiness to combat crime from all fronts, he urged that the citizenry must support them in the areas of information and intelligence gathering, as well as logistical and psychological support, for them to perform optimally.

