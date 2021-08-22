Vivian Onyebukwa

Olatunji Oluwafeyisayo Zion, popularly known as Zion Khimanee, is a very promising gospel artiste who has been inspired by the Holy Spirit to compose songs and also sing to enliven spirits of men.

The Osun State-born, who tagged his music, Afro gospel, has just released a single entitled: “My Habit”, which admonishes that habit should be tailored towards gloryfying the Almighty in order to live a fulfilling life.

Speaking about the single, he said, “God inspired the song, ‘My Habit’ was written at a time I didn’t expect, the revelation was beyond my understanding. I wrote the full song in five minutes, that can only be God”.

According to him, it all started with a sound from the keyboard and then he heard the word “My Habit” from his spirit. “Immediately I shook the producer who was at that time working on a project, we had to work on just the intro’ and that was how I began to flow in the spirit”.

Zion’s philosophy about life, he said, revolves around God. “I am always being conscious of the fact that God exists. He is everything to me. It makes one think right, it makes you do good. For me, I just want to fulfil His purposes for me in this life. He has called me into the Music ministry, I’m giving all that it takes to become successful, ” he said excitedly.

The young artiste has also produced other songs with titles such as ‘Overflow’, ‘Bang’, ‘Matchless Love’, ‘I’m a god’, and ‘lrapada’.

His mentors in the music industry include such successful artistes as Buchi, Israel Strong, BLW Rap Nation, Eben and Testimony Jaga.