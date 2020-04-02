Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Socio critic and former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav (CP rtd.) has opined that God Almighty brought the novel coronavirus epidemic commonly known as COVID 19 to show His supremacy and to establish that there is none like Him and also to teach humanity some sense.

Tsav, in a WhatsApp message he sent to our correspondent stated that the pandemic had humbled great world leaders like President Donald Trump and the Italian President among others.

“Great World leaders like the vocal Donald Trump of USA is humbled by the hopelessness of the situation in his country America.

The other day the President of Italy, in lamentation cried out his heart that he used all the resources and powers available to him to contain the spread of COVID 19 outbreak but could not and now looked into the Sky for help.

“In other words, he resigned his fate to God Almighty for divine help. He realized that there was no power to help him except in God Almighty.

He insisted that the situation the world has now found itself calls for collective fervent prayers to God Almighty for forgiveness and salvation from the imminent death from the fangs of coronavirus in addition to following the simple preventive instructions.

Tsav urged the state government to do more than it is currently doing to curtail the spread of the virus even as he advised that all hands must be on deck to nip the epidemic in the bud.

“This should be a time for action and not cheap politicking. Where are the Benue Leaders of thoughts? Where are they? What doth it profit a man, if he gains the whole world and suffers the loss of his own soul? Penny wise, Pound foolish. God have mercy.”