The stage is set for the ninth edition of the 21-day powerful prophetic revival and white fasting-prayer in commemoration of the annual convention of God of Salvation Bible Ministry, also known as Testimony Arena.

The revival, with the theme “His Grace is Sufficient for Me,” adopted from 2 Chr. 12:19, will begin on Sunday, August 1, through Saturday, Augusr 21, 2021, from 5pm to 7:30pm at the church auditorium situated at No. 7, Market Street, by Herbert Macaulay, Ebute Metta, Lagos.

Every Friday will witness vigil from 11pm to 4am. Grand finale is on Sunday, August 22. The convener/host, Prophetess Adefunke Idowu, said God has promised every attendee sufficient grace from Day 1 of the convention, urging everyone to avail themselves of the great opportunity. The programme will also feature word explosion, praise/worship, salvation, healing, deliverance, breakthrough, joy and testimonies, among others.

