This being December, the month of Christmas, I have decided to respond to some issues raised by readers in the last four months on Biblical or spiritual matters and which I had discussed with the Ancient of Days or had experience about through Him. I would do this into January or February next year (2020), but along with other topics, like paying tribute to Professor Tam David – West (83) and my cousin, Dr. Elkanah Olusola Adesokan (86) who both passed on Monday November 11.

Coming up in the series which begins today are: Did African ancestors worship God or idols? Are the Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ the same person? Do Christians and Muslims worship a common deity? Can one see the Supreme Being? Also to feature are the plea of dozens of readers that I write a book on polygamy.

Like polygamy, alcohol is another issue many pastors in Nigeria preach what is different from what is in the Bible. They falsely claim that the Ancient of Days is against people taking alcoholic drinks, that is Guinness stout, beer, brandy, gin, whisky and schnapps.

In the Christian Holy Book it is only the Nazirites or Nazarites who were prevented from taking alcohol derived from grape (Numbers 6: 1 – 4). But from the information available online they were allowed to drink alcohol not made from grape.

The priests (Aaron and his sons) were permitted to drink wine and alcohol. They were only barred from doing so before going into the Tent of God’s presence, that is the Temple, Synagogue, Tabernacle of the Congregation or the Church in the New Testament (See the rules for the priests in the Book of Leviticus Chapter 10: 8 – 20).

As a matter of fact, the Lord in Deuteronomy 14: 25 – 26 told people to use money to buy whatever they wanted, oxen, sheep, wine or strong drink and to eat and rejoice (or enjoy) with the members of their families.

There is also the fact that one of the miracles Jesus Christ performed was that of turning water, in six stone jars each large enough to hold 20 – 30 gallons, into wine during the wedding in Cana, a town in the province of Galilee (John 2:1 – 12). While in 1 Timothy 5:23 Apostle Paul told Timothy not to drink water only, but also take a little wine to help his digestion, since he was sick so often.

That wine is an intoxicating drink is clear in lexicon definition and in statements in both the Old and New Testaments. The dictionary explains wine as fermented grape – juice as alcoholic drink or fermented drink resembling it made from other fruits. And that fermented drink is one that causes excitement.

In Proverbs 23:31 – 33 people are warned not to let wine tempt them because in the next morning they would feel as if they had been bitten by a poisonous snake. And that weird sight would appear in their eyes, and they would not be able to think or speak clearly (See the Good News Bible).

On the other hand, in Ephesians 5:8 Apostle Paul told the people of Ephesus in Asia Minor not to get drunk with wine which would only ruin them, but should instead be filled with the Spirit. Asia Minor is now what is known as south – western Asia.

It is because wine is alcoholic that makes modern clerics conducting Holy Communion to add water to dilute and reduce is potency.

Latest On Yakubu’s Prostate Medicine

In last week’s column I stated that last year late Pa Giwa, Yakubu’s grandfather, had so many people in the first three months that he could not supply their medicine one or two weeks after they had paid him. As a result, they phoned to rebuke or abuse me. This was why last week I stated that Yakubu would treat seven people at a time (in a week). In other words, that people would be attended to in the order their money came in.

But by Friday morning when I reached out to Yakubu none of the 38 readers I had given his phone number on Wednesday and Thursday had paid the thirty thousand naira fee for his drug. When I called the first seven on the list they told me they would pay anytime from December 3 to 10, that is this week Monday up to next Monday.

Given this situation, when one Mr. O. Ogun phoned on Friday afternoon and said he was ready to pay immediately I had to change the policy. I gave him Yakubu’s bank account number and about 30 minutes later Yakubu called to say he had received alert on Mr. Ogun’s payment. As a result, I gave him Yakubu’s phone number.

So, anyone who wants quick attention should phone me for Yakubu’s account number. Otherwise people would have to wait for one to four weeks for their turn. In other words, people will be attended to in the order their money comes in and not their position on the list.

But apart from the N30,000 for the medicine each patient will also be responsible for the N2,000 – N5,000 transportation fee, depending on the distance between the person’s town and Okene. Anywhere in the country delivery would be made within one to five days in the state capital where the requester lives.

Dr. Falomo, God’s Instrument In Making Me Credible (3)

Dr. Falomo was sure that it was Almighty God who spoke with us in Ado – Ekiti on Saturday, September 24, 1994 because His voice came from the sky and He called him by his full birth name, Oluwatamilore. It was the first time I knew that was his full name, not Oreoluwa. The Lord’s deep voice was also different from that of a human being.

Knowing that it was the Heavenly Father he spoke with Falomo took His message to Chief Abiola in detention in Abuja and this made him agree to compensate the 41 Ado – Ekiti clerics handsomely. This was for their prayers that made him win the June 12, 1993 presidential poll and for the new 41 – day fast the 41 Ado – Ekiti clerics were to carry out for his immediate release from detention.

But unfortunately all Mrs. Kudirat Abiola made available for their 82 – day fasting efforts was N50, 000 which came down to one thousand two hundred naira per individual. With that the Lord told the clerics to stop their 41 – day fasting exercise which was in the 25th day and that I should not raise Abiola’s matter with Him again.

Since that day in October 1994, I knew Abiola would not come out of detention alive. I became certain on Sunday, December 21, 1997 when the Ancient of Days told me He would take away Chief Abiola and General Sani Abacha any time after Easter celebration in April 1998. Abacha died in the night of June 7, 1998 and Abiola the following month, on July 7 which was exactly a month later.

