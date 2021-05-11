From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom and the the Tor Tiv, who is paramount ruler of Tiv Nation, James Ayatse, have said that the only solution to the insecurity problem plaguing the country is God.

The Benue leaders therefore called on all Nigerians of goodwill to go to God in prayers for the country’s restoration to avert the ominous signs of disaster hanging on Nigeria.

Speaking at a prayer meeting organized by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN at the Glory of His Majesty Church in Makurdi at weekend the two leaders expressed excitement that the church had decided to pray.

The program which was anchored by the Vice President of PFN (North Central), Prophet Isa El-Buba has Christians from across the 23 local government areas of the state in attendance.

Governor Ortom who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Terwase Orbunde lamented that there is trouble in the land opining that the responsibility of praying for the country rests on the shoulders of God’s children.

“You are at the right place at this point in time.”