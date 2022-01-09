“In those days Judah will be saved, and Jerusalem will dwell safely. And this is the name by which she will be called. “The Lord our Righteousness” Jeremiah 33:16

Introduction

Righteousness is the state of moral perfection required by God to enter heaven. The Bible clearly states that human beings cannot achieve righteousness through their own efforts: “Therefore no one will be declared righteous in God’s sight by the works of the law. (Rom 3:20, NIV)

People receive righteousness through faith in Jesus Christ as Savior. Christ, the sinless Son of God, took humanity’s sin upon himself and became the willing, perfect sacrifice, suffering the punishment mankind deserved. God the Father accepted Jesus’ sacrifice, through which human beings can become justified.

When Jesus entered the world, things changed. His crucifixion and resurrection satisfied God’s justice. Christ’s shed blood covers our sins. No more sacrifices or works are required. The Apostle Paul explains how we receive righteousness through Christ in the book of Romans.

State of the Nation and our Assurance

Nigeria has been battling with some security challenges for many years. We have won some battles and lost a few others. There are doubting Thomas’s who still wonders if God is able to save His children. There are those who entered the New Year with serious concerns about security of lives and properties inspite of the promises of God in Deut. 31:6: “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the LORD your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.” We pray that God will give our security organizations fresh ideas on what to do to contain the daunting security challenges. There is no doubt that things are going to be better because we trust God the Almighty to intervene more in our affairs.

Our Blessed Assurance

There has been no nation that has faced security challenges like Israel in human history. Most of the challenges were instigated by themselves simply because they abandoned the God who saved their forebears. They abandoned God who delivered them from the hands of the Egyptian tormentors and followed after strange gods.

God is our protection and our strength

He always helps in times of trouble. So we will not be afraid even if the earth shakes, or the mountains fall into the sea, even if the oceans roar and foam, or the mountains shake at the raging sea. Psalm 46:1-3. Even when situations are worrisome, we must put our trust in God that the crisis will not consume us. Since it has a beginning, the end must surely come.

The Lord is All-Powerful

If we believe as the Psalmist said that our God is omnipotent and is our present help in times of trouble, then there is nothing to worry about. Our worries should be converted to fervent prayers. Psalm 46:7. God cannot be moved or defeated in battle. But we must hide under His shadow and say of a truth He is our fortress. Psalm 91:1-2.

Our God is All-Seeing and Knowing

God knows the next moves of the enemies of this nation. If we cry unto Him and not depend on weapons of war, be assured that He sees and knows what the enemies are planning. He knows the strength and size of the enemies’ army. He will bring their evil thoughts to naught and thwart their efforts, no matter the alliances they may have within and outside the country.

The fear of God came on all the surrounding kingdoms when they heard how the Lord had fought against the enemies of Israel. 2 Chronicles 20:29. Indeed in this year, God will fight against the enemies of Nigeria. The military strategies of the Nigerian government will begin to yield positive results. With little efforts and resources, great accomplishments will be the outcome.

CONCLUSION

There is a river that brings joy to the city of God, the holy place where God Most High lives. God is in that city, and so it will not be shaken. God will help her at dawn. Psalm 46: 4,5.

As a people we must avoid being despondent over the insecurity challenges which is more pronounced in certain parts of the country. We must put the problem at the feet of Jesus Christ. He knows how to blind fold the enemies and they will pursue a blind alley where they will be put to shame. Let’s all prophesy good things to Nigeria and encourage those in authorities to do better in the New Year. Never curse or deride this nation as a citizen. Also, do not doubt God’s capacity to respond to the yearnings and aspirations of the people who prayed day and night to see the salvation of Nigeria.

A Call to take a Decision

Beloved, have you entered into personal relationship with Jesus Christ by accepting Him as your Lord and Saviour? If you have not, you need to do so without delay. Inviting and accepting Jesus Christ into your life is the beginning of a glorious and eternally rewarding relationship with God, your Creator. It is a decision you can never regret as you walk with Him faithfully and consistently for the rest of your life. Surrender your life to Jesus Christ today by acknowledging that you are a sinner. God sent Jesus Christ to die for you and as you confess your sins to Him, He will forgive you so that you will not have to be punished for the same. Ask Jesus Christ to cleanse our with His precious blood, deliver you from sin and Satan and empower you by the Holy Spirit to henceforth live above sin and live totally for God from now on. You can write and share your testimony via [email protected]