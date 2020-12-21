By Peter Onwe Chukwu

On the 2nd of March, 2017, A Thursday, by 3:35am, God proclaimed his name loudly, saying: “I am a good God”!

“I am a Good God”!!

The next day, 3rd of March,

2017, A Friday, God proclaimed loudly, saying: “Atiku Abubakar”! “Atiku Abubakar”!!

God has proclaimed Atiku Abubakar, GCON, As his “Revelation” and as his “word of knowledge” to “All Nigerians” to elect Atiku, to be the next President of Nigeria…

As at the time that God proclaimed Atiku, in these “Revelation” and “Word of knowledge”, on the 3rd of March, 2017, Atiku, had not formerly declared for any political party in Nigeria.

On Tuesday, the 7th of March, 2017, I went to Professor Fred Onyeoziri at Utako District in Abuja and told him God’s proclamation of Atiku, to be the next President of Nigeria. Professor Fred Onyeoziri became highly excited because he believed that Atiku has all qualities and capabilities to move Nigeria forward to her true greatness.

Professor Fred Onyeoziri confided in me that He would approach someone he knew who had worked with Atiku, in order to bring me to give this message of God’s proclamation to Atiku himself. We then, Professor Fred Onyeoziri and I, started waiting for that Friend of Professor Fred Onyeoziri who had worked with Atiku, to make the contact for us with Atiku Abubakar, GCON, but he could not make the contact.

In June, 2018, Professor Onyeoziri travelled to the United States of America (U.S.A), but before he travelled he called me on phone and gave me the phone number of the former Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife (Okwadike), to see him and to continue with him in making contacts to see Atiku.

I went to the Former Governor of Anambra State, Ezeife, and he accepted the message of God concerning Atiku.

But I did not meet with Atiku, personally to speak with him concerning God’s proclamation of him to be the next president of Nigeria, due to his travels and campaign tours, until the Nigerian presidential Election of 2019, was held.

If I had met with Atiku, for president, and had personally briefed him, I would have spoken with him of the need to inform Nigerians through some public awareness, so that Nigerians would know assuredly who they should vote for, as a duty to God and as doing the will of God.

Early in the morning of 16th February, 2019, God spoke to me, saying: “I Allowed it for Peace”. In the full break of the day, I began to hear that the Nigerian Presidential Election of that day had been cancelled. And I shouted and said this is what God meant when he spoke in the spirit that “He Allowed it for Peace”.

I feel it must have been during the cancellation of the Presidential Election on that 16th February, 2019, that plans and preparations were made and perfected to make sure that Atiku, would not be declared a winner in the 2019 Presidential Election of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and God who knows and sees the secrets and wicked works of men, saw it, but he “Allowed it for Peace”

On the 9th of July, 2020, God gave me a vision- A “Divine Direction” to proclaim his “Revelation” and his “word of knowledge” to “All Nigerians” to unanimously Elect Atiku A to be the next president of Nigeria.

God will surely punish any wicked work and disobedience against his will this time.

God has seen the cries and oppressions and the sorrows of millions of Nigerians in a country where God himself has abundantly blessed.

Nigeria is being ruled democratically. God knows this, so what God can do in his “Divine Intervention” in Nigeria, is what he has done already-To give his “Revelation and His word of Knowledge” to “All Nigerians” to “know” who they should elect to be their president who will rule them well and restore all lost glories in Nigeria and move Nigeria forward to her full potentials as a great Nation.

God who sees the hearts of every one and knows the several abilities of every one and has the wisdom and knowledge of all things, has revealed and made known to “All Nigerians” who they should elect to be the next president of Nigeria and every good thing will work well in Nigeria.

It is now the duty and responsibility of “All Nigerians” to follow God and elect Atiku Abubakar, for president, come 2023, Presidential Election and we “All Nigerians” will be living witnesses to how God himself will use Atiku as President, to bring huge prosperous transformations in Nigeria as God’s own country.

REMEMBER: When the righteous is on the throne the people rejoice. Proverbs Chapter 29 verse 2.

To obey is Better than sacrifice and to hearken (Heed) than the fat of Rams.1 Samuel chapter 15 verse 22.

• Chukwu, General Overseer, Heaven Ruling Throne Church

Amankalu Oshiri,

Onicha LG Area

Ebonyi State, Nigeria.