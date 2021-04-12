Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said God promised him that Osun will rise from its doldrums.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service in honour of his wife, Kafayat Olaitan, at the Government House Chapel to commemorate her 61st birthday, Governor Oyetola said the developmental strides being recorded under his administration are testaments to God’s promise.

Oyetola added that his administration is committed to pursuing God’s mandate till Osun becomes the toast of the nation. He called on residents to continue to support the programmes and policies of his administration towards actualising the God-given mandate.

While delivering his homily, the Government House Chapel Chaplain, O. T. Onifade, described Governor Oyetola as the light that has shone in the darkness of Osun, adding that he has cleared doubts about the ability of the All Progressives Congress to deliver the dividends of democracy in the state.

Onifade said the situation in Osun before Oyetola’s assumption of office, were inimical to the welfare of citizens and could be described as a time of darkness.