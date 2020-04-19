Imo Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon. Declan Emelumba has charged Imo people to remain eternally grateful to God for saving them from the sacked governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha, who he claimed imported a N187 million Mercedes Benz for his personal use.

Emelumba made this claim during a phone in radio programme in Owerri yesterday

The commissioner was reacting to a suggestion by the Chief Press Secretary to Ihedioha, Chibuike Onyeukwu, that the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma should come to Ihedioha for tutorials on good governance.

Onyekwu’s comments which he made at a phone in programme with the commissioner on My FM station in Owerri on Thursday was re-echoed at another phone in programme with IBC Orient FM Owerri yesterday, where the commissioner also featured.

In response, the commissioner said that on the contrary it was Ihedioha that needed all the tutorials from Uzodinma on good governance because the governor was more honest and transparent in governance than Ihedioha and also better equipped in every sense to governor the state

Emelumba argued that it was God that saved Imo people by delaying the arrival of the imported car until one month after Ihedioha was sacked

He insisted that any governor with feelings for his people would not want to ride in a car of N187 million when the people he is governing were still battling with the basic needs of food and shelter except such a person have imperial ambitions.

“The car is equipped like Airforce one of the United States. It has a master bedroom, conference room, bar and other facilities. It is the type of car that only a monarch, an emperor or one with imperial appetite will want to use,” the commissioner said.